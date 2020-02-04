Four tips on how to add some punch to you social media graphics

(Mass Appeal) – Solid graphics on a website can keep people there and browsing, so it’s important to make them aesthetically pleasing. Loryn Engelbrecht, brand designer and stylist of Loryn Designs, joined us with four tips on how to give them a boost!

The first is balance and alignment – symmetrical design creates a pleasing balance. Next, repetition, repeating a logo, font or colors strengthens a design.

Contract is the third: if you are looking for something to “pop” contrast is your friend. Finally, hierarchy and emphasis. Think about the first piece of information your audience needs to see.