BOSTON, Mass. (SHNS)--State education officials this spring will evaluate admissions and waitlist data from vocational-technical high schools and "begin the process of intervening if necessary," Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeff Riley said this week.

Seven months after the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education approved new regulations requiring vocational-technical schools to develop their own admissions policies "that promote equitable access," board members heard Tuesday from advocates urging them to make sure that goal is achieved. "While I think there has been, as one of the speakers said, some progress, we need to see that there's more progress made, so we will be actively looking at that data and will continue to keep you updated," Riley said later in the meeting.