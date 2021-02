(Mass Appeal) – February is Black History Month. If you want to step up and join the conversation for equality and diversity, now is the perfect time.

Regional leaders and social justice advocates will be gathering virtually this year, for the 4th annual Black Experience Summit, hosted by Elms College. Here to tell us how to get involved is Dr. Antoinette Bonnie Candia-Bailey, Vice Pres. of Student Affairs & Chief Diversity Officer at Elms College.