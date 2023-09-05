(Mass Appeal) – Frances Perkins was a Massachusetts native, the longest serving Secretary of Labor, and an instrumental part of the labor movement of the 1930’s and 40’s. In recognition of this little known key figure of American history, actress Jarice Hanson will present the play “Frances Perkins: A Woman’s Work” at the Springfield Armory National Historic Site this coming Sunday September 10th. Jarice joins me now to talk more about the play and this amazing woman.