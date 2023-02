(Mass Appeal) – The National Alliance on Mental Illness’s Western Mass chapter is offering a black and brown support group that is free to the public. It is led by trained facilitators who also have a loved one with a mental health condition, so they understand. To explain more is the President of NAMI-Western Massachusetts, Donna Bunn, and a board member of NAMI-Western Massachusetts and NAMI-Massachusetts, Sherron Colgram.