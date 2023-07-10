(MASS APPEAL) – The best way to keep your child safe in the car is to use the right car seat in the right way. Officers say nine out of ten car seats are not installed properly. That is why Gary Rome Hyundai, Baystate Medical Center, and community police and fire have teamed together to help keep kids safe while traveling in the car! Gary Rome, President and CEO of Gary Rome Hyundai and Kathy Tobin, the director of annual giving and events with Baystate, to share all the details.

Car Seat Safety Event

Gary Rome Hyundai is hosting a car sear check event on Sunday, June 30th at 9:00am until 1:00pm. The event will be held at Gary Rome Hyundai located at 150 Whiting Farms Road in Holyoke.

During the car seat check event, families will receive a free car seat safety check. Seats will be inspected for expiration, manufacturer recalls, proper fit of the seat for child, and correct installation in the vehicle.

Car seat inspections are free but you are encouraged to register ahead of the event to secure an appointment. You can registar by visiting GRcarseatsafety.eventbrite.com

Visit garyromehyundai.com for more information about how they give back to the community.

Sponsored by: Gary Rome Hyundai