Free Community Awareness Day will highlight local resources in the fight against the opioid crisis

The community will come together to raise awareness about the opioid epidemic in our area at a free event in Russell. Tracy Clapp and Rosa Feldman join us with the details.

The event will be held on Saturday, May 25th from 12-4:30 PM at Strathmore Park, 950 Westfield Road in Russell. 

A few highlights of the event:

  •     Free Narcan training provided by local EMS
  •     Community partners on-site to inform on: support groups, detox and peer recovery            coaches
  •     Healthy, non-pharmaceutical approaches to pain management 
  •     Free food, fun activities for children 
  •     Live entertainment 
     

