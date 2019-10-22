Free community Narcan trainings to battle the opioid crisis

(Mass Appeal) – Gándara Center, Tapestry, and Hampden County Addiction Taskforce are excited to announce an upcoming series of community-based Narcan trainings conducted in both English and Spanish. Jade Rivera brings us this valuable information.
Narcan trainings will be held in both English and Spanish. No registration is required for the training sessions.
Upcoming dates:
Thursday, October 24
6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
North End Youth Center
1772 Dwight St., Springfield, MA
Tuesday, November 5
6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Holyoke Public Library
250 Chestnut St., Holyoke, MA
Thursday, November 14
6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Indian Orchard Citizens Center
117 Main St., Indian Orchard, MA