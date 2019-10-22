Free community Narcan trainings to battle the opioid crisis

(Mass Appeal) - The weather lately has been great - which means many of us have spent a lot of time in our yards raking leaves and doing yard work. All of this leads to aching backs and shoulders, so we asked Amy Bourque, from Transform at Amy Bourque, to show us some yoga poses to deliver relief.

Many of these poses can be used simply with the rake you have on hand! Just hold the rake (or in our case, strap) over your head and twist and stretch. It's a deep enough stretch that you also feel it in your side body.