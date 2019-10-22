1  of  2
Breaking News
WATCH LIVE: Tractor trailer rollover in Chicopee Threat made against aircraft at Bradley International Airport

Free community Narcan trainings to battle the opioid crisis

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – Gándara Center, Tapestry, and Hampden County Addiction Taskforce are excited to announce an upcoming series of community-based Narcan trainings conducted in both English and Spanish. Jade Rivera brings us this valuable information.

Narcan trainings will be held in both English and Spanish. No registration is required for the training sessions.

Upcoming dates:

Thursday, October 24

6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

North End Youth Center

1772 Dwight St., Springfield, MA

Tuesday, November 5

6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Holyoke Public Library

250 Chestnut St., Holyoke, MA

Thursday, November 14

6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Indian Orchard Citizens Center

117 Main St., Indian Orchard, MA

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Mass Appeal

Trending Stories