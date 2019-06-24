Free Family Fun Week: Grill honey lemon wings at the park

Dan Whalen, from The Food in my Beard, taught us how to grill up honey lemon wings with whipped feta.
GRILLED HONEY LEMON WINGS WITH WHIPPED FETA
WINGS AND MARINADE
6 Full Chicken Wings (wing, drum, and tip attached)
1.5 Cups Buttermilk
1 Tablespoon Smoked Paprika
1 Teaspoon Onion Powder
1 Teaspoon Garlic powder
1 Tablespoons Tamari
1 Pinch Salt and Pepper
WING SAUCE
4 Lemons (juice)
1/3 Cup Honey
1 Tablespoon Chile Flake
1 Pinch Salt
2 Teaspoons Chopped Fresh Oregano and marjoram
WING SAUCE
4 Lemons (juice)
1/3 Cup Honey
1 Tablespoon Chile Flake
1 Pinch Salt
2 Teaspoons Chopped Fresh Oregano and marjoram
WHIPPED FETA
4 Ounces Fresh Feta Cheese (don’t get pre-crumbled!)
1/4 Cup Heavy Cream
1 Tablespoon Buttermilk
INSTRUCTIONS
- Mix the wings with the marinade ingredients. Combine and set aside in the fridge for a few hours or overnight.
- Grill the wings on medium low heat for a solid 35 minutes or so, turning them up at the end if they need more browning. The key is to tenderize the meat and render the fat so the wings are nice and tender, but also brown the skin so it is crisp.
- While the wings are cooking, put the lemon juice, honey, chile flake, and salt in a pan to form the wing sauce. Put it on the grill to simmer and thicken.
- Mix the feta with the milk and buttermilk. Mash up the feta with a fork. Whisk it all together to form the smooth and airy consistency.
- When the chicken is done, put it in the pan to toss and coat.
- Spread the feta onto a plate and top with the wings.
- Sprinkle the oregano on top and a little more chile flakes.