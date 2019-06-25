Free Family Fun Week: Making a kid-friendly salad with fruit

Struggling to get your kids to eat more vegetables? Connie Adams, owner of the Yellow Stonehouse Farm, showed us a kid-friendly salad incorporating fruit. A fun and wallet-friendly activity this time of year is berry picking, so it’s easy to get the children involved in every step of making this salad.
Here are the ingredients to Connie’s sweet and crisp summer salad:
- Fresh greens
- Fresh strawberries, sliced
- Goat cheese
- Toasted walnuts
- Roasted rhubarb stems (tossed in some honey and roasted at 400 for 10 -15 mins)