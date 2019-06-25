Free Family Fun Week: Movies under the stars in Longmeadow

The whole family can enjoy space-themed movies at Storrs Library in Longmeadow. Here with the details is Gina Coletti.

The movies will be held around sunset outdoors on the library lawn at 693 Longmeadow Street in Longmeadow. Bring your own lawn chairs and bug spray. The library will provide the popcorn!

Upcoming movies:

Stars Wars A New Hope (Rated PG) Wednesday June 26th 8:30p.m

E.T. the Extra Terrestrial (Rated PG) Wednesday July 31st 8:10p.m

Guardians of the Galaxy rated (PG -13) Wednesday August 14th 8:30p.m

The Library is also showing some indoor movies that are free as well:

Apollo 11 documentary 2019 Tuesday July 16th at 12:30

Classic Twilight Zone episodes, “The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street” and “To Serve Man” Tuesday July 30 at 12:30

The Blob 1958 starring Steve McQueen August 7th at 12:30

For more information, visit their website at http://www.longmeadowlibrary.org then click on the calendar tab