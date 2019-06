The Greater Springfield Harriers will host their 42nd annual 4th of July Road Race. Here to tell us more are Carol and Iwona.

The 4th of July Road Race begins at 9AM on July 4th at the Basketball Hall of Fame, 1000 West Columbus Ave in Springfield.

The Harriers also have weekly fun runs. They are held on Wednesdays through August 25th in Forest Park. The races are free for kids under $14 and $5 for aged 15+. No pre-registration is needed.

For more information, visit www.Harriers.org.