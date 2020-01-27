(Mass Appeal) –

Baystate Medical Center will hold its popular free Heart & Vascular Health Lecture Series during the month of February, beginning on Feb. 2 with interventional cardiologist Dr. Amir Lotfi of the hospital’s Heart & Vascular Program. Dr. Lotfi joins us with the details.

Dr. Lotfi’s session, “Watchman and CTO: Advances in Care for the Treatments of Atrial Fibrillation and Complete Total Occlusion,” will provide an update on how scientific advances are allowing for alternative treatment for AFib and complete coronary artery occlusion.

The Heart & Vascular Health Lecture Series, presented by the Baystate Heart & Vascular Program as part of American Heart Month, will focus on presentations designed by Baystate Medical Center physicians to inform those attending on the latest advances in heart and vascular care and how they can maintain or improve their heart and vascular health.



All lectures will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at the Baystate Health Education Center, 361 Whitney Ave., Holyoke.



The free lectures continue of Feb. 9 with heart failure specialist Dr. Leeor Jaffe of Baystate’s Heart & Vascular Program, who will present “CardioMEMS and Heart Failure: Latest Technology To Improve Care for Patients with Heart Failure.” Dr. Jaffe will discuss heart failure and the implications of a weakened heart, and will provide an update in technology, including a simple device that can detect concerns before symptoms arise.



Vascular surgeon Dr. Yiming. Avery Ching of Baystate Vascular Services will present “PAD and Carotid Disease: Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Best Therapies for Vascular Disease” on Feb. 16. His presentation will focus on symptoms and when to seek treatment for peripheral arterial disease and disease of the carotid artery. Those attending will learn about the most effective treatment available to improve symptoms and minimize other health risks.



The series will conclude on Feb. 23 with “Heart Disease Hot Topics: Vaping, E-Cigarettes, Marijuana and Alcohol – Harmless or Destructive? What Patients with Heart Disease Need To Know.” The session will be led by preventive cardiologist Dr. Quinn Pack of Baystate’s Heart & Vascular Program.



Heart healthy light refreshments will be served at the lectures and educational handouts on heart and vascular health will be provided.

Parking is free.



Registration is required for each session by visiting baystatehealth.org/events, or calling 413-794-5200.

