Free online activities and classes from the Springfield JCC

(Mass Appeal) – Is your family looking for new online content to break up the day? The Springfield Jewish Community Center has been working hard to create content for the whole family including exercise classes, singing, cooking and even activities for the children. Seth Stutman joins us with the details.

You can see more on their website, www.SpringfieldJCC.org.

The Springfield Jewish Community Center is also gearing up for their annual OyBay auction! It runs from March 29th – April 5th. Local businesses and individuals have donated some exciting lots available to the highest bidder. Proceeds will go to support programming at the JCC.