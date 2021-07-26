Free online shopping service now available at Big Y

Mass Appeal
(Mass Appeal) – Big Y is launching a free online shopping service called My Picks and Mass Appeal got the opportunity to experience just how simple it is!

Just shop mypicks.bigy.com and pick your favorite items – including the weekly sales flyer deals – and add them to your digital cart. A Big Y employee does the shopping for you! They carefully select best produce, bakery items, and meats to fill your order, and pack them in temperature-controlled bins. Gregory Clark, a Big Y MFC Specialist, showed us how it’s done!

Park in the designated spots at the time and location you selected. Let your store know you’re here with a quick phone call and a friendly Big Y employee will bring your groceries out to your car.

Segment sponsored by Big Y.

