(Mass Appeal) – Foster a love of reading for your children with a free Read Aloud online program featuring local authors! Denise Cogman, President & CEO of Springfield School Volunteers joins us with details.

The Read Aloud program has pivoted because of the Pandemic to be an online program for the summer.

There will be a new story posted online every Wednesday through August 5th. To check out the Read Aloud for Springfield Public Schools content, visit www.SpringfieldSchoolVolunteers.org.