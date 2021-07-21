Free outdoor concert in Amherst to celebrate 40 years of jazz

(Mass Appeal) – If you love live music and alfresco concerts you are in luck… you can celebrate 40 years of jazz in Amherst next Friday evening! Joining me with the details are David Picchi and Bob Ferrier.

Come celebrate Jazz in July’s 40-year history at a free outdoor concert on the Downtown Amherst Green. See and hear performances featuring Jazz in July alumni and members of our World-Class Faculty–including Sheila Jordan, Avery Sharpe, Steve Davis, Winard Harper, Jeff Holmes–and many more! This event is co-presented by Jazz in July, the UMass College of Humanities and Fine Arts, and the Amherst BID.

