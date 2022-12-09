(MASS APPEAL) – Patrick joined Rachel Iazzetta, Director of Marketing and Brand with Smithland, at their Agawam location. This is the former location of Dave’s Pet and Soda and while Smithland offers a lot of the same pet supplies costumers remember form Dave’s, they’ve also expanded into a full Gardening Center. Rachel Iazzetta gave us all the details on what you can expect to find at this new location.

Free Pet Pictures with Santa!

Smithland is offered free pictures with Santa for your pets at all of their locations on Saturday, December 10th. Printed pictures will be available for pick up the following Saturday, December 17th.

For more information visit mysmithland.com

Sponsored by: Smithland