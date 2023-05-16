(MASS APPEAL) – Pet owners, listen up. Registration is open for a free pet vaccine clinic being held at Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke along with a supply drive to benefit second chance animal services. Joining me are President and CEO of Gary Rome Hyundai, Gary Rome, and Founder and CEO of Second Chance Animal Services, Sheryl Blancato.

Pet Vaccine Clinic and Supply Drive

The free pet vaccine clinic will be held Friday, May 19th from 9:00am to 1:00pm. The clinic is held at Gary Rome Hyundai, 150 Whiting Farms Road, in Holyoke and is put on by Second Chance Animal Services. You must pre-register your pet ahead of the clinic.

There will also be a supply drive held at Gary Rome Hyundai that runs from May 19th through June 2nd to benefit Second Chance Animal Services. Some items requested are:

Bleach

Laundry Detergent

Cat Food – Wet & Dry

Gallon Ziplock Bags

Lint Rollers

Copy Paper

Labels – 30/sheet

Tissues

Gently-Used Towels and Blankets

Kitchen Trash Bags

Postage Stamps

Clear Storage Bins

Manila Folders

Visit secondchanceanimals.org for more information on the pet vaccine clinic and the supply drive.

Sponsored by: Gary Rome Hyundai