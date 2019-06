May is National Healthy Vision Month, and MHA wants to give you a tool for clearer up-close vision for FREE! Kimberley Lee joins us with the details.

MHA will be giving away high quality reading glasses just for stopping by our main office at 995 Worthington Street in Springfield on Tuesday, May 21st from 1-4 PM.

For more information on MHA, visit their website at www.MHAInc.org