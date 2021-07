BOSTON (SHNS) - Rep. Denise Garlick will chair the new permanent Commission on the Status of Persons With Disabilities after the Needham Democrat and registered nurse was elected by her fellow commissioners on Wednesday at the group's first meeting.

The commission was created by a late 2020 law with a broad mandate to "advance the cause of persons with disabilities," including the improvement of access to transportation, food, housing and work. "With the funding we have received effective as of today, it's important we launch our work to show our strong commitment. Issues and concerns of people with disabilities, as we all know regardless of the disability, have either been illuminated or exacerbated during the COVID-19 time and the urgency to begin is today," Garlick said.