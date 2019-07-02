Fresh caprese salad with strawberries and garden herbs

If you’re looking for a good side dish for a barbecue that can stand up to a little time outdoors, this Strawberry Caprese Salad could be a delicious option! Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie brings us this recipe.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup strawberries, halved
- 4-5 medium sized heirloom tomatoes, sliced
- 1 ball fresh mozzarella, sliced
- 2 tbs. basil, torn
- 2tbs. mint, torn
- 4 tbs. Balsamic vinegar for drizzling
- Salt and Pepper to taste
- Optional: a drizzle of high-quality olive oil
Directions:
On a large platter, layer the sliced tomatoes and mozzarella every other one. Add the chopped strawberries over top in a decorative pattern. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Finally drizzle with balsamic vinegar and add torn herbs over top. Garnish with olive oil sparingly.