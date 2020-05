(Mass Appeal) – Looking for an at-home workout or ways to lighten up your snacks? Lifestyle reporter Steph Walters shared some great ideas with us today.

First, up – snacking. Mix that wine with a little bit of seltzer for a lighter option. Eschew those cookies for graham crackers, a smarter choice.

Walter also demonstrated exercises that can be done at home with quarts of milk or juice and even a chair. While it may not be the gym, it is a good way to get your heart rate up.