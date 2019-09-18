Fried shepherd pie and more from EB’s Food for Fun

(Mass Appeal) – EB’s Food for Fun returns to The Big E with some fun food you can only get at the fair. Owner Ed Borgatti introduces us to some favorites.

New items include fried brussels sprouts. Also, EB’s pumpkin cider has been a popular beverage option. It comes with a sugared rim.

Old favorites return this year including the award-winning shepherd pie balls, fried bacon mac n cheese and the kid-friendly nuggets with dipping sauce.

You can find EB’s Food for Fun at the Food Court near the midway.

Promotional consideration provided by EB’s Restaurant