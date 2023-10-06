(Mass Appeal) – Get ready for another year of spine-tingling excitement during Fright Fest at Six Flags New England! During the day, enjoy thrilling rides and attractions suitable for all ages. However, as the sun sets, prepare to be scared by the terrifying haunts that make this event the ultimate experience for thrill seekers in New England. See how Patrick and Kayla fully immerse themselves in the spirit of the event by dressing up as two of the frightful monsters.

Fright Fest is open now through November 5th starting at 6:00 p.m. For the little ones, skip the scares at Boo Fest where kids can dress up, go trick-or-treating and play some fun games and crafts.

For more information, times, and where to buy tickets visit sixflags.com/newengland.

