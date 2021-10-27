Frightfully delicious foods: Soul cakes

(Mass Appeal) – We are back with Chef john Slattery, continuing our tour of frightfully delicious foods! Now it’s time for soul cakes.

Ingredients:



butter (6ozs)

sugar (6ozs)

3 egg yolks

plain flour (1lb)

2 teaspoons mixed spice

raisins or currents (4 ozs)

a little milk to mix

DIRECTIONS:

1 Pre-heat oven to375F

Cream the butter and sugar together and then beat in the egg yolks, one at a time.

Step 2 Sift the flour into another bowl with the mixed spice and then add them to the butter, sugar and egg yolk mixture.

Step 3 Stir in the currants and add enough milk to make a soft dough, similar to scones.

Step 4 Roll the dough out and cut out little cakes with a biscuit cutter. Mark each cake with a cross and then place them on a greased and/or lined baking sheet.

Step 5 Bake the cakes for 10 to 15 minutes, or until golden brown.

Step 6 Cool on a wire rack and then store in an airtight tin for up to 5 days.