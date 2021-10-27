Frightfully delicious foods: Soul cakes

(Mass Appeal) – We are back with Chef john Slattery, continuing our tour of frightfully delicious foods! Now it’s time for soul cakes.
Ingredients:
butter (6ozs)
sugar (6ozs)
3 egg yolks
plain flour (1lb)
2 teaspoons mixed spice
raisins or currents (4 ozs)
a little milk to mix
DIRECTIONS:
1 Pre-heat oven to375F
Cream the butter and sugar together and then beat in the egg yolks, one at a time.
Step 2 Sift the flour into another bowl with the mixed spice and then add them to the butter, sugar and egg yolk mixture.
Step 3 Stir in the currants and add enough milk to make a soft dough, similar to scones.
Step 4 Roll the dough out and cut out little cakes with a biscuit cutter. Mark each cake with a cross and then place them on a greased and/or lined baking sheet.
Step 5 Bake the cakes for 10 to 15 minutes, or until golden brown.
Step 6 Cool on a wire rack and then store in an airtight tin for up to 5 days.