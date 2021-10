WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - The fourth annual STEM week is taking place this week in Massachusetts. It starts from Monday, October 18 to Friday, October 22.

22News spent the first day of STEM week with students from Westfield Middle School who were learning about career opportunities in the field. This year's theme for STEM week is "See yourself in STEM" which was exactly what the students from Westfield Middle School did Monday.