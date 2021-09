ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) - The first deadline for Connecticut state workers and teachers to get vaccinated against covid-19 began today. In an effort to lower COVID-19 numbers, there is a new vaccine mandate in Connecticut. But there are many who still oppose it and that is already causing problems.

Gov. Ned Lamont is requiring all Connecticut state employees, childcare staff and staff of PreK-12 schools statewide to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and for people who are exempt to be tested on a weekly basis. "I think that's the only way we are going to combat this. Otherwise people who are not vaccinated are going to spread it around." said Christine Meads, Enfield resident.