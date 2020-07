(Mass Appeal) – Looking for a cool way to end a meal? Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, has the best idea – a frozen fruit pop!

Puree a fruit of your choice, like strawberry, with a little bit of water. Other good fruits are blueberry, pineapple, and mango. Adding a bit of citrus – like the zest of a lime – can bring out the sweetness.

Mix some cashew milk, yogurt, and honey together – this can add a creamy layer. Fill your molds one flavor at a time. Enjoy when frozen!