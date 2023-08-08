(Mass Appeal) – What sounds better than frozen yogurt on a hot, summer day? How about eating it while, more importantly, raising awareness about mental illness and substance use? The Frozen Yogurt 5K is back for another year, with the same important message of combating the stigma surrounding these conditions. Jade Rivera-McFarlin, the vice president of Development & Community Relations with the Gandara Center, shares more.
Frozen Yogurt 5K back to end stigma around mental illness, substance use
by: Kayla Hevey
Posted:
Updated: