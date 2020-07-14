Frozen Yogurt 5K goes virtual to support the Gandara Center

(Mass Appeal) – Walk, run or jog for a good cause while safely social distancing at this year’s Frozen Yogurt Virtual 5K! You can complete the race on your own time and route, even on an indoor treadmill. Jade Rivera-McFarlin, Director of Marketing & Development for the Gandara Center joins us with details.

To participate, complete the 5K distance at your own pace, between August 16th – August 23rd. Track your progress and send in your results. All participants will receive a medal and a frozen yogurt coupon.

Celebrate the event on August 23rd by tuning into the live stream on WWLP.com from 11AM-1PM

Register by July 30th for a chance at some virtual door prizes, including an activity tracker. For more information or to sign up, visit www.GandaraCenter.org.