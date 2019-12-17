Fry up these honey disks with a New England twist in honor of Hanukkah

(Mass Appeal) – Tinky Weisblat shows us how to make New England “honey disks”, a tasty, sweet traditional treat for Hannukkah. Instead of making them in ball form, they are flattened to make tiny bites of fried dough-and topped with local maple syrup instead of honey.

New England Honey Disks

Ingredients:

1 cup flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon cold butter, cut into tiny pieces

6 tablespoons lukewarm water

a neutral oil (like peanut or canola) for frying

maple syrup as needed

a few chopped walnuts or pecans (optional)

Cooking Directions:

In a small bowl combine the flour, baking powder, and salt. Blend in the butter. Stir in the warm water. Cover the mixture and allow it to sit for 15 minutes.

At the end of the 15 minutes pour oil into a small skillet until it is about 1/2 inch deep. Heat the oil over medium heat until it is 350 to 375 degrees.

While the oil is pre-heating, roll the dough into small balls (about 16 of them); then flatten the balls into very thin disks (about as thick as a coin).

Fry the disks, a few at a time, in the oil, for about 2 minutes, turning them over in the middle of cooking. They should be golden brown, not darker.

Remove the disks from the oil and drain them on paper towels. Place drained the disks in a 200-degree oven to stay warm while you finish frying their brethren.

Drizzle maple syrup generously over the disks. Top with chopped nuts if desired.