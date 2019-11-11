Fun and easy crafts to honor those who served

(Mass Appeal) – It means a lot to veterans to show appreciation for their service, and Katie Ross from the Hospice Shop in Northampton came to demonstrate several easy crafts in honor of Veterans Day that show gratitude.

Ross was joined by Laura Hummel, the coordinator for the “We Honor Vets” program at Cooley Dickinson VNA and Hospice. The new program, which trains staff on how to work respectfully with veterans while providing care, launched today in honor of Veterans Day.

Ross showed us how to make an pretty patriotic wreath with a scarf, and painted wooden plaque, simply with same paint, tape and a hot glue gun. She had other ideas for veterans, too – small bags of candy, jars of applesauce as well as cards and crafts.