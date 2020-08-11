Fun and trendy hair colors to liven up your locks

(Mass Appeal) – If you need a little mood boost, or want to have some fun with your hair color, maybe try a new vibrant shade? Kim Bruno is an Elite Stylist with DiGrigoli Salon and she inspires us with some hair transformation.

Hair is usually lightened to achieve the lighter, more vibrant shades. Most non-traditional hair colors are considered temporary, however box dyes may linger due to the increased pigmentation. Fashion colors tend to fade after a few weeks so consult your stylist if you want a lower-maintenance option.

If you’re not ready for a whole head transformation, consider coloring your ends or adding a pop of fun color with some highlights.