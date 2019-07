This Saturday, July 20, the Celestial Praise Church of God is hosting a Hello Neighbor Festival. Reverend Toni Jacobs and Stacia Brown joined us in studio to tell us more.

This free festival includes food from local restaurants, activities for children, and live music. It is being held at the Deberry Elementary School from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is a great way to connect with the community.

For additional information, visit www.celestialpraisecog.org.