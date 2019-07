The 4-H Fair gives members a chance to celebrate and show off all their hard work. It’s also an event the general public can enjoy, with a fun run, tractor pulls, crafts, and lots more.

Randy and Jackson Brown tell us about this year’s fair. They also introduce us to some baby farm animals!

The fair takes place on Saturday, July 27th from 8:30 AM to 5 PM at the Mallary Complex on the grounds of The Big E. For more information, find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/HampdenCounty4H.