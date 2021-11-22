Fun science experiments for the whole family

(Mass Appeal) – Getting kids interested in science should not be boring…it should be a blast! Professor Micron with MadScienceWNE.com is with us now to show us some crazy experiments you and your family can enjoy together.
Color Change Reactions:
Vinegar
Baking Soda
Scientific Indicators:Universal Indicator, Phenylphthalein (typically available online)
Sodium Hydroxide Powder (caution: irritant – can also use household ammonia)
Propane torch (open flame – adult supervision and fire extinquisher required!)
Singing Pipe (available from many online sources)
Thermal Paper (available at Stapes and other office stores) Heat gun (available at most hardware stores. Caution: very hot!)