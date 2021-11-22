Fun science experiments for the whole family

Mass Appeal
Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – Getting kids interested in science should not be boring…it should be a blast! Professor Micron with MadScienceWNE.com is with us now to show us some crazy experiments you and your family can enjoy together.

Color Change Reactions:

Vinegar

Baking Soda

Scientific Indicators:Universal Indicator, Phenylphthalein (typically available online)

Sodium Hydroxide Powder (caution: irritant – can also use household ammonia)

Propane torch (open flame – adult supervision and fire extinquisher required!) 

Singing Pipe (available from many online sources)

Thermal Paper (available at Stapes and other office stores) Heat gun (available at most hardware stores. Caution: very hot!)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Contact Mass Appeal