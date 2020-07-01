Fun science for little learners with the Springfield Museums

(Mass Appeal) – Today we learned how to explore the textures of the Earth’s surface with an experiment geared toward little learners thanks to Jenny Powers, family engagement coordinator at the Springfield Museums.

Powers took three materials: felt, aluminum foil, and a Lego brick. She noted we can talk to our kids about the different textures and then see how each of the materials react when water is introduced, observing that like grass, the felt absorbs water while the others do not.

Powers also noted that the Springfield Museums is hosting a virtual Wacky and Wild Seussian Science Festival, loaded with engaging content! To learn more and sign up, visit SpringfieldMuseums.org.