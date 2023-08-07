(Mass Appeal) – The Albany Berkshire Ballet is known for its stunning performance, most famously The Nutcracker. With holiday tunes and sparkling costumes, it takes a lot to bring that holiday magic to cities across New England. The costumes, like this one here, are created by Sam Meredith. Susan Gilbert, a Member Board of Directors and a Nutcracker cast member, along with Christopher Nagle, not only a fundraising volunteer but also a parent of a Nutcracker dancer, are here to share how you can help these beautiful costumes come to life on stage.