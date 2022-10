(Mass Appeal) – The Pink W.A.Y. Foundation has raised thousands of dollars to help women and their families in the fight against breast cancer. With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the non-profit is holding its 13th Annual Benefit & Dinner where you can help their mission. Here with the details is Robyn Hersey, the founder of The Pink W.A.Y. Foundation, along with two Board Members, Carmina Fernandes and Sonya Murray.