Gamers get ready for an upcoming Smash Bros. Tournament to benefit local veterans

(Mass Appeal) – The VFW is trying a new type of fundraiser this year, which is guaranteed to be fun for gamers of all ages: it’s a Smash Brothers Tournament! District Commander Troy Henke joined us with all the details.

Taking place on Sunday, Feb. 16, the tournament runs from 12 – 5 p.m. at the VFW Post 8006, located at 18 Meadow St. in Florence. There will be food and gaming fun – you can even feel free to come and just watch! All ages are welcome to come and participate.

All the proceeds go to directly help local veterans. If you’d like to sign up for the fun, visit: Smash.gg/SFVM2162020.