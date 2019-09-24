Games, rides and food at The Big E Midway

(Mass Appeal) – The Midway is always a fun place for exciting rides, carnival games, and of course some fair eats! We’ll take you on a tour of the Midway area at The Big E.

This year’s Midway features over 50 rides including two dozen Kiddieland rides. Ed Dame from North American Midway shows us how even the youngest fair-goers can enjoy rides at The Big E.

Fair food abounds in the Midway area! We’ll taste our way through Bernat’s Polish Deli, mini donuts, funnel cakes, and three stands at The Big E Food Court.

If your feet are tired from all that walking, step into some gel shoe inserts are available from Mark Enterprises inside The Better Living Center.

See the fairgrounds from new heights at the top of the Ferris Wheel! We talk to Gary Maygoran from North American Midway about this year’s rides.