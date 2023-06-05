(MASS APPEAL) – Every year Gary Rome Hyundai gives away a Brand New car to one lucky Holyoke High School student in their Academic Achievement Award. This year’s winner, Mahaya Tabin, along with Gary Rome, President and CEO of Gary Rome Hyundai and Katelyn Fenn, Guidance Counselor at Holyoke High School North join me to share in the excitement.

Gary Rome Hyundai is located at 150 Whiting Farms Road in Holyoke.

