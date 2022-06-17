(Mass Appeal) – One of the best, and most delicious, meals you can make is gazpacho. And when you make it in the summer with the freshest of tomatoes, it’s absolutely amazing. Jessie-Sierra Ross of the blog Straight to the hips baby, is here to share her simple recipe.

Classic Gazpacho

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients

2 pounds ripe red tomatoes 1 medium cucumber peeled 1/2 yellow bell pepper 1 cup water 1/4 cup olive oil + more for garnish 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar 1 garlic clove peeled 2 slices hearty bread crusts removed salt & pepper to taste scallion for garnish

Instructions

Wash and dry all of your produce. Peel the cucumber and chop into thirds. Reserve 1/3 for garnish and place the other portions in a large bowl. Stem the tomatoes and reserve 1 tomato for garnish. Cut the remaining tomatoes into quarters and place into a large bowl with the cucumbers. Stem and seed the 1/2 yellow pepper and cut into thirds. Reserve 1/3 for garnish while placing the remaining portions with the tomatoes & cucumbers. Place the cut vegetables into the bowl of a large food processor (you may have to do this in stages if you have a smaller food processor or blender) with the cup of water, bread, garlic clove, olive oil, and red wine vinegar. Add a generous pinch of kosher salt and a few grinds of fresh pepper. Pulse the food processor to start and then blend full tilt until smooth. If working in stages, try to achieve an even consistency with each batch. Once the mixture is smooth, adjust salt and pepper to taste. Pour into a large bowl to serve immediately, or cover and chill. I let mine sit for 45 minutes in the fridge and it was perfect!

To Plate…