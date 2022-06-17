(Mass Appeal) – One of the best, and most delicious, meals you can make is gazpacho. And when you make it in the summer with the freshest of tomatoes, it’s absolutely amazing. Jessie-Sierra Ross of the blog Straight to the hips baby, is here to share her simple recipe.
Classic Gazpacho
Makes 6 servings
Ingredients
2 pounds ripe red tomatoes
1 medium cucumber peeled
1/2 yellow bell pepper
1 cup water
1/4 cup olive oil + more for garnish
1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
1 garlic clove peeled
2 slices hearty bread crusts removed
salt & pepper to taste
scallion for garnish
Instructions
- Wash and dry all of your produce.
- Peel the cucumber and chop into thirds. Reserve 1/3 for garnish and place the other portions in a large bowl.
- Stem the tomatoes and reserve 1 tomato for garnish. Cut the remaining tomatoes into quarters and place into a large bowl with the cucumbers.
- Stem and seed the 1/2 yellow pepper and cut into thirds. Reserve 1/3 for garnish while placing the remaining portions with the tomatoes & cucumbers.
- Place the cut vegetables into the bowl of a large food processor (you may have to do this in stages if you have a smaller food processor or blender) with the cup of water, bread, garlic clove, olive oil, and red wine vinegar. Add a generous pinch of kosher salt and a few grinds of fresh pepper.
- Pulse the food processor to start and then blend full tilt until smooth. If working in stages, try to achieve an even consistency with each batch.
- Once the mixture is smooth, adjust salt and pepper to taste. Pour into a large bowl to serve immediately, or cover and chill. I let mine sit for 45 minutes in the fridge and it was perfect!
To Plate…
- Dice the reserved veggies & scallion into 1/2 inch pieces and place into a small bowl. Gently toss to mix.
- Pour the chilled soup into several serving bowls and garnish with the chopped vegetables and a swirl of olive oil.
- Or, you can plate as I did and place the vegetables into the serving bowls before pouring the soup and then swirl the soup around them.