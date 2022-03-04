(Mass Appeal) – March is National Nutrition Month, so it’s a good time to think about how we can improve our eating habits. Here now with a segment sponsored by Genuine Health is Development Specialist, Lauren Hauswirth.

Genuine Health can help you with three important areas of nutrition, that many people miss out on every day. One way to help get what you need is with a simple smoothie recipe, like the one featured in this segment.

RECIPE: Hello Sunshine Smoothie

1 orange, peeled

1 kiwi, peeled

1 cup pineapple, cubed

½ a lemon, peeled

1 banana

Handful spinach

1 scoop greens ORIGINAL

1 cup coconut water (or more if desired)



Directions:

Toss all ingredients into a blender. Blitz until creamy.

For more ideas and to learn more about their products, visit genuinehealth.com

Segment sponsored by: Genuine Health