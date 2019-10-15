Get a glimpse of The Taste of Greece Festival at St. Luke’s with this luscious baklava

(Mass Appeal) – The 17th annual Taste of Greece Festival is starting this Friday in East Longmeadow and we got a glimpse of the treats that will be offered there, including a lesson on how to make baklava!

Event organizers Patricia Vamvilis and Freida Koulisis joined us in the kitchen to demonstrate how to make the classic Greek treat, baklava, and share the details of the upcoming event.

Running Oct. 18 – 20, this event features Greek food, music, dancing, church tours, and shopping. You can even buy baklava and spanakopita to take home and freeze for special occasions. The event takes place at St. Luke’s Church, 400 Prospect St., East Longmeadow.

Baklava from St. Luke’s Church

1 pound of filo dough

1 1/2 pounds chopped walknuts

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 cup sugar

1 pound melted butter

Dash nutmeg

For the syrup

2 cups sugar

2 cups water

8 Tbls honey

1 Tbls lemon juice

Mix nuts, spices and sugar together and set aside. Butter a 12 x 10 x 2-inch pan. Divide half of the amount of filo sheets (usually about 10), layer sheets of filo into pan, brushing each sheet as you go with the melted butter and then sprinkling approximately 4 Tbls of nut mixture onto each buttered sheet, repeat until half of the box of filo and all nut mixture is used. Top with remaining sheets of filo, buttering each layer as you go. Cut unbaked baklava into diamond-shape pieces. Heat remaining butter and pour into knife slits. Bake for 1/2 hour at 350 then lower to 315 for another 1/2 hour or until golden brown. Make syrup while baklava is baking. Take baklava out of oven and pour cool syrup over hot baklava.