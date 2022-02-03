Get a special look inside the Norman Rockwell Museum in honor of what would have been his 128th birthday

(Mass Appeal) – Thursday, Feb. 3rd marks what would have been Norman Rockwell’s 128 birthday, which is what brought us to Stockbridge. And we are very fortunate to have Norman’s granddaughter, Daisy Rockwell, join us for this special occasion.

We also had the pleasure of speaking with Norman Rockwell Museum Director and CEO, Laurie Norton Moffatt.

We then stopped by a part of the museum that is not currently open to the public. It’s the studio that Norman Rockwell worked in while he lived in Berkshires over the last 25 years of his life. Jesse Kowalski, curator of exhibitions, to tell us more.

Also, it’s Black History Month and we would be remiss to overlook some of the important works Rockwell created to further the dialogue of equality in America.

Our final stop at the Norman Rockwell Museum is the archive room. I am joined by archivist Venus Van Ness. We are going to examine more of Rockwell’s important works.