Get a taste of spring at the Amherst Orchid Society’s annual show and sale this weekend

(Mass Appeal) – The opportunity to see many varieties of one of the most fascinating flowering plant species – the orchid – is coming up this weekend thanks to the Amherst Orchid Society. Dr. Steven Steiner and Dr. Joseph Maciaszek joined us with details.

In addition to being to able view these amazing plants, there will be an orchid sale and informational lectures. A great way to simply enjoy the orchids, or learn more if you are a looking to start a new hobby.

The Amherst Orchid Society’s Annual Show is taking place Saturday, Feb. 22 and Sunday, Feb. 23 at the Smith Vocational High School, 80 Locust St. in the Northampton. The $5 admission is good for both days. For more information, please visit AmherstOrchidSociety.org.