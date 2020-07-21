Get children learning about the environment with the virtual Soil Project

(Mass Appeal) – The Hampden Hampshire Conservation District is working with the Edwards Library in Southampton on teaching kids about soil – virtually! Kathleen Blamford, of the Hampden Hampshire Educational District, joined us with the details.

According to Blamford, the virtual program is interactive and kids will be able to create items that teach them about soil conditions and growth. She added that it’s important to teach children about soil and the environment because they are our Earth’s future stewards.

For more information on this program or to sign up, visit SouthamptonLibrary.com.

