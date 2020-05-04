Get crafty with these thoughtful Mother’s Day gift ideas

(Mass Appeal) – It may be hard to believe, but Mother’s Day is this Sunday and our master crafter and professional Grandma Katie Ross, of the Hospice Shop in Northampton, joined us today with some wonderful gift ideas.

Ross took a cut out heart and with some batting, fabric, a staple gun and upholstery tacks, created a lovely bulletin board, which she adorned with the names of her grandchildren. The project was no only impressive, but came together in minutes.

She also took letters from an old board game and glued them to a piece reclaimed wood and transformed it into an adorable sign.